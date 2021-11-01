GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLYC opened at $1.91 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $98.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

