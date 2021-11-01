GoChain 1-Day Volume Tops $2.22 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $41.24 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoChain alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,152,832,739 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,957,740 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.