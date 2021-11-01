Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,213. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.76.

GORO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gold Resource stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

