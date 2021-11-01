Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.15% of H&R Block worth $48,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB opened at $23.07 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

