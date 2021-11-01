Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802,747 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $9,552,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $3,345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

