Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.26 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

