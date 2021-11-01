Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $44,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 691,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after buying an additional 458,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

