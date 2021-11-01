Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post $81.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.60 million and the lowest is $77.20 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 20,059 shares of company stock valued at $318,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

