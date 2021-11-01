Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Up 70.9% in October

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the September 30th total of 278,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,483 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

GTE opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.02. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

