Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 17.35 ($0.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.36. The company has a market cap of £687.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

