Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.38. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

