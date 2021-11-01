Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

