Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.