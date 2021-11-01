Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $26.57

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.90. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
