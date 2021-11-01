Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

GNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

