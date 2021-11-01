H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.25

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

