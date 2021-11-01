H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.97. 10,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

