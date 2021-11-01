Hanger (HNGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Hanger has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $722.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86. Hanger has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanger stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Hanger worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

