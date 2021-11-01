Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

