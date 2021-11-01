Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

HLAG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.56 ($164.19).

Shares of HLAG opened at €185.90 ($218.71) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a 12-month high of €235.60 ($277.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

