Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY stock remained flat at $$107.05 during trading hours on Monday. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

