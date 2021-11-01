HAPI (HAPI) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $87.51 or 0.00141084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $40.32 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00221363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 460,695 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

