Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Harley-Davidson posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

HOG opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.