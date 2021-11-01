Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.36 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.320 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.85 million, a PE ratio of -932.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.