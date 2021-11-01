Hashgard (GARD) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.74 million and $184,872.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00221365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096027 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

