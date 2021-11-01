Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $0.85

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Hathor has a total market cap of $154.53 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,759.02 or 0.99646693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.61 or 0.07025249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.