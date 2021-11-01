Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $19.97. 20,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,082. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -8.05 EPS for the current year.

HA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.