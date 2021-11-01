Head-To-Head Comparison: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) vs. Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.74 $355.32 million $1.83 12.48 Monroe Capital $61.58 million 3.61 $1.65 million $1.47 7.02

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. CI Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monroe Capital pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monroe Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Monroe Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CI Financial and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Monroe Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.43%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Monroe Capital 82.79% 9.18% 3.82%

Summary

CI Financial beats Monroe Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

