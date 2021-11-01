Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,076 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,587 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 51.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 103,242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.