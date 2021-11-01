Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,469 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $61,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

