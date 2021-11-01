Helpico (HELP) Tops One Day Volume of $12.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $3,039.89 and approximately $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,824.21 or 0.99276999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.27 or 0.07044992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022718 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

