Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $263.00 Average PT from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,596. Heska has a 52 week low of $112.95 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,180.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.