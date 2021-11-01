Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 589.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,401 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.65 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

