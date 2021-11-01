HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

HEXO (TSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.01.

HEXO stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,889,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,414. The firm has a market cap of C$478.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.54.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

