HHG Capital Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on November 1st (NASDAQ:HHGCU)

HHG Capital’s (NASDAQ:HHGCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 1st. HHG Capital had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During HHG Capital’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HHGCU stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. HHG Capital has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.