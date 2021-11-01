HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPK. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HPK opened at $14.13 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

