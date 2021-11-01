Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC opened at $154.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.