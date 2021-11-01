Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.

HLT stock opened at $143.95 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $149.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

