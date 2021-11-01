Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,392. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.