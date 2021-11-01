Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lowered by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,792 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $57,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 143,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,516,628,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 54,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 58,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

HON traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.11 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.34. The company has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

