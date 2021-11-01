H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.18.

HR.UN opened at C$17.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.05. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.13 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

