Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $938,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.