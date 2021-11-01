Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hub Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

