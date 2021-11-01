Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.
Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hub Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
