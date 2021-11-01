Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

HUBB opened at $199.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell has a one year low of $142.94 and a one year high of $209.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

