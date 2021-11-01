HubSpot (HUBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $810.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -435.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.23.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

