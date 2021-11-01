Humaniq Price Hits $0.0103 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $14,801.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00222861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

