HUNT Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $88.72 million and $31.92 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

