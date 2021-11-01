Hunting’s (HNTIF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

