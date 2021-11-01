Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

