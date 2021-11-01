Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $202.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.64 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

