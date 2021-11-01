Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of HUN opened at $32.58 on Monday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
