Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of HUN opened at $32.58 on Monday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

